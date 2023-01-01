1 Thai baht to Swedish kronor

Convert THB to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.30 sek

1.00000 THB = 0.29855 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47 UTC
THB to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swedish Krona
1 THB0.29855 SEK
5 THB1.49277 SEK
10 THB2.98554 SEK
20 THB5.97108 SEK
50 THB14.92770 SEK
100 THB29.85540 SEK
250 THB74.63850 SEK
500 THB149.27700 SEK
1000 THB298.55400 SEK
2000 THB597.10800 SEK
5000 THB1492.77000 SEK
10000 THB2985.54000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Thai Baht
1 SEK3.34947 THB
5 SEK16.74735 THB
10 SEK33.49470 THB
20 SEK66.98940 THB
50 SEK167.47350 THB
100 SEK334.94700 THB
250 SEK837.36750 THB
500 SEK1674.73500 THB
1000 SEK3349.47000 THB
2000 SEK6698.94000 THB
5000 SEK16747.35000 THB
10000 SEK33494.70000 THB