5,000 Surinamese dollars to Georgian laris

Convert SRD to GEL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₾0.07714 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
SRD to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 SRD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08320.0933
Low0.07690.0769
Average0.07930.0864
Change-6.96%-17.22%
1 SRD to GEL stats

The performance of SRD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0832 and a 30 day low of 0.0769. This means the 30 day average was 0.0793. The change for SRD to GEL was -6.96.

The performance of SRD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0933 and a 90 day low of 0.0769. This means the 90 day average was 0.0864. The change for SRD to GEL was -17.22.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9551.5381.3960.79584.5218.097
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.77313.44
1 EUR1.0471.4111.6111.4630.83288.53118.955
1 AUD0.650.8760.62110.9080.51754.96811.769

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 SRD0.07714 GEL
5 SRD0.38569 GEL
10 SRD0.77138 GEL
20 SRD1.54276 GEL
50 SRD3.85689 GEL
100 SRD7.71379 GEL
250 SRD19.28448 GEL
500 SRD38.56895 GEL
1000 SRD77.13790 GEL
2000 SRD154.27580 GEL
5000 SRD385.68950 GEL
10000 SRD771.37900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Surinamese Dollar
1 GEL12.96380 SRD
5 GEL64.81900 SRD
10 GEL129.63800 SRD
20 GEL259.27600 SRD
50 GEL648.19000 SRD
100 GEL1,296.38000 SRD
250 GEL3,240.95000 SRD
500 GEL6,481.90000 SRD
1000 GEL12,963.80000 SRD
2000 GEL25,927.60000 SRD
5000 GEL64,819.00000 SRD
10000 GEL129,638.00000 SRD