5 Seychellois rupees to Russian rubles

Convert SCR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 scr
34.41 rub

1.00000 SCR = 6.88274 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856271.0810589.59971.461421.649830.95284518.4593
1 GBP1.1678611.26245104.6351.706641.926671.1127921.5567
1 USD0.925050.792111182.88211.351851.526140.8814517.0753
1 INR0.01116080.009557080.012065310.01631050.01841330.0106350.206019

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 SCR6.88274 RUB
5 SCR34.41370 RUB
10 SCR68.82740 RUB
20 SCR137.65480 RUB
50 SCR344.13700 RUB
100 SCR688.27400 RUB
250 SCR1720.68500 RUB
500 SCR3441.37000 RUB
1000 SCR6882.74000 RUB
2000 SCR13765.48000 RUB
5000 SCR34413.70000 RUB
10000 SCR68827.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Seychellois Rupee
1 RUB0.14529 SCR
5 RUB0.72646 SCR
10 RUB1.45291 SCR
20 RUB2.90582 SCR
50 RUB7.26455 SCR
100 RUB14.52910 SCR
250 RUB36.32275 SCR
500 RUB72.64550 SCR
1000 RUB145.29100 SCR
2000 RUB290.58200 SCR
5000 RUB726.45500 SCR
10000 RUB1452.91000 SCR