100 Russian rubles to Seychellois rupees

Convert RUB to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 rub
14.71 scr

1.00000 RUB = 0.14706 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Seychellois Rupee
1 RUB0.14706 SCR
5 RUB0.73531 SCR
10 RUB1.47062 SCR
20 RUB2.94124 SCR
50 RUB7.35310 SCR
100 RUB14.70620 SCR
250 RUB36.76550 SCR
500 RUB73.53100 SCR
1000 RUB147.06200 SCR
2000 RUB294.12400 SCR
5000 RUB735.31000 SCR
10000 RUB1470.62000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 SCR6.79986 RUB
5 SCR33.99930 RUB
10 SCR67.99860 RUB
20 SCR135.99720 RUB
50 SCR339.99300 RUB
100 SCR679.98600 RUB
250 SCR1699.96500 RUB
500 SCR3399.93000 RUB
1000 SCR6799.86000 RUB
2000 SCR13599.72000 RUB
5000 SCR33999.30000 RUB
10000 SCR67998.60000 RUB