1.00000 SAR = 4.75826 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
1 EUR10.8557651.0827589.77941.463821.64890.95274518.4246
1 GBP1.1685511.26525104.9121.710551.926831.1133321.5301
1 USD0.923550.790358182.91791.351951.522880.8799517.0165
1 INR0.01113840.009531810.012060110.01630470.01836610.01061230.205221

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moldovan Leu
1 SAR4.75826 MDL
5 SAR23.79130 MDL
10 SAR47.58260 MDL
20 SAR95.16520 MDL
50 SAR237.91300 MDL
100 SAR475.82600 MDL
250 SAR1189.56500 MDL
500 SAR2379.13000 MDL
1000 SAR4758.26000 MDL
2000 SAR9516.52000 MDL
5000 SAR23791.30000 MDL
10000 SAR47582.60000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 MDL0.21016 SAR
5 MDL1.05080 SAR
10 MDL2.10161 SAR
20 MDL4.20322 SAR
50 MDL10.50805 SAR
100 MDL21.01610 SAR
250 MDL52.54025 SAR
500 MDL105.08050 SAR
1000 MDL210.16100 SAR
2000 MDL420.32200 SAR
5000 MDL1050.80500 SAR
10000 MDL2101.61000 SAR