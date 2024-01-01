250 Moldovan leus to Saudi riyals

Convert MDL to SAR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = SR0.2062 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
MDL to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SAR
1 MDL to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21150.2172
Low0.20620.2062
Average0.20980.2134
Change-2.48%-4.36%
1 MDL to SAR stats

The performance of MDL to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2115 and a 30 day low of 0.2062. This means the 30 day average was 0.2098. The change for MDL to SAR was -2.48.

The performance of MDL to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2172 and a 90 day low of 0.2062. This means the 90 day average was 0.2134. The change for MDL to SAR was -4.36.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1211.3971.53784.4051.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9241.7681.944106.7812.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6580.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96911.160.4081.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 MDL0.20621 SAR
5 MDL1.03107 SAR
10 MDL2.06213 SAR
20 MDL4.12426 SAR
50 MDL10.31065 SAR
100 MDL20.62130 SAR
250 MDL51.55325 SAR
500 MDL103.10650 SAR
1000 MDL206.21300 SAR
2000 MDL412.42600 SAR
5000 MDL1,031.06500 SAR
10000 MDL2,062.13000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moldovan Leu
1 SAR4.84936 MDL
5 SAR24.24680 MDL
10 SAR48.49360 MDL
20 SAR96.98720 MDL
50 SAR242.46800 MDL
100 SAR484.93600 MDL
250 SAR1,212.34000 MDL
500 SAR2,424.68000 MDL
1000 SAR4,849.36000 MDL
2000 SAR9,698.72000 MDL
5000 SAR24,246.80000 MDL
10000 SAR48,493.60000 MDL