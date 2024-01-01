5 Russian rubles to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert RUB to SZL at the real exchange rate

5 rub
1.03 szl

1.00000 RUB = 0.20524 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856821.0804589.62271.456281.64740.952118.3912
1 GBP1.1671111.26105104.6031.699711.922771.111221.4653
1 USD0.925550.79299182.94941.347851.524740.881217.0218
1 INR0.01115790.009559920.012055510.01624910.01838160.01062330.205207

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RUB0.20524 SZL
5 RUB1.02622 SZL
10 RUB2.05244 SZL
20 RUB4.10488 SZL
50 RUB10.26220 SZL
100 RUB20.52440 SZL
250 RUB51.31100 SZL
500 RUB102.62200 SZL
1000 RUB205.24400 SZL
2000 RUB410.48800 SZL
5000 RUB1026.22000 SZL
10000 RUB2052.44000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Russian Ruble
1 SZL4.87226 RUB
5 SZL24.36130 RUB
10 SZL48.72260 RUB
20 SZL97.44520 RUB
50 SZL243.61300 RUB
100 SZL487.22600 RUB
250 SZL1218.06500 RUB
500 SZL2436.13000 RUB
1000 SZL4872.26000 RUB
2000 SZL9744.52000 RUB
5000 SZL24361.30000 RUB
10000 SZL48722.60000 RUB