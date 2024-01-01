10 Russian rubles to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert RUB to SZL at the real exchange rate

10 rub
2.05 szl

1.00000 RUB = 0.20528 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856761.0803589.61321.456371.647250.95210518.3914
1 GBP1.1671911.261104.5981.699891.92271.1112921.4668
1 USD0.925650.793021182.94831.348051.524740.8812517.0236
1 INR0.01115910.009560430.012055710.01625170.01838180.01062410.205231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Swazi Lilangeni
1 RUB0.20528 SZL
5 RUB1.02642 SZL
10 RUB2.05283 SZL
20 RUB4.10566 SZL
50 RUB10.26415 SZL
100 RUB20.52830 SZL
250 RUB51.32075 SZL
500 RUB102.64150 SZL
1000 RUB205.28300 SZL
2000 RUB410.56600 SZL
5000 RUB1026.41500 SZL
10000 RUB2052.83000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Russian Ruble
1 SZL4.87133 RUB
5 SZL24.35665 RUB
10 SZL48.71330 RUB
20 SZL97.42660 RUB
50 SZL243.56650 RUB
100 SZL487.13300 RUB
250 SZL1217.83250 RUB
500 SZL2435.66500 RUB
1000 SZL4871.33000 RUB
2000 SZL9742.66000 RUB
5000 SZL24356.65000 RUB
10000 SZL48713.30000 RUB