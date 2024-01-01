20 Russian rubles to Japanese yen

Convert RUB to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 rub
33 jpy

1.00000 RUB = 1.62590 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 RUB1.62590 JPY
5 RUB8.12950 JPY
10 RUB16.25900 JPY
20 RUB32.51800 JPY
50 RUB81.29500 JPY
100 RUB162.59000 JPY
250 RUB406.47500 JPY
500 RUB812.95000 JPY
1000 RUB1625.90000 JPY
2000 RUB3251.80000 JPY
5000 RUB8129.50000 JPY
10000 RUB16259.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Russian Ruble
100 JPY61.50450 RUB
1000 JPY615.04500 RUB
1500 JPY922.56750 RUB
2000 JPY1230.09000 RUB
3000 JPY1845.13500 RUB
5000 JPY3075.22500 RUB
5400 JPY3321.24300 RUB
10000 JPY6150.45000 RUB
15000 JPY9225.67500 RUB
20000 JPY12300.90000 RUB
25000 JPY15376.12500 RUB
30000 JPY18451.35000 RUB