10 thousand Russian rubles to Canadian dollars

Convert RUB to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 rub
145.85 cad

1.00000 RUB = 0.01459 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92791.349857.198350.7941871.52871.3458582.9504
1 EUR1.077711.454737.757660.8558751.647481.4504289.3956
1 CAD0.7408230.68741115.33270.5883521.13250.99703761.4516
1 CNY0.1389210.1289050.18752210.1103290.2123680.18696611.5235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 RUB0.01459 CAD
5 RUB0.07293 CAD
10 RUB0.14585 CAD
20 RUB0.29170 CAD
50 RUB0.72926 CAD
100 RUB1.45852 CAD
250 RUB3.64630 CAD
500 RUB7.29260 CAD
1000 RUB14.58520 CAD
2000 RUB29.17040 CAD
5000 RUB72.92600 CAD
10000 RUB145.85200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 CAD68.56240 RUB
5 CAD342.81200 RUB
10 CAD685.62400 RUB
20 CAD1371.24800 RUB
50 CAD3428.12000 RUB
100 CAD6856.24000 RUB
250 CAD17140.60000 RUB
500 CAD34281.20000 RUB
1000 CAD68562.40000 RUB
2000 CAD137124.80000 RUB
5000 CAD342812.00000 RUB
10000 CAD685624.00000 RUB