1 Russian ruble to Australian dollars

Convert RUB to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.02 aud

1.00000 RUB = 0.01654 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8559951.077389.37371.454951.648760.951518.3675
1 GBP1.1682311.25855104.411.699731.926161.1115721.4578
1 USD0.928250.794565182.96081.350551.530460.883217.0496
1 INR0.0111890.00957760.012053910.01627940.01844790.0106460.205514

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 RUB0.01654 AUD
5 RUB0.08268 AUD
10 RUB0.16537 AUD
20 RUB0.33073 AUD
50 RUB0.82684 AUD
100 RUB1.65367 AUD
250 RUB4.13417 AUD
500 RUB8.26835 AUD
1000 RUB16.53670 AUD
2000 RUB33.07340 AUD
5000 RUB82.68350 AUD
10000 RUB165.36700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 AUD60.47150 RUB
5 AUD302.35750 RUB
10 AUD604.71500 RUB
20 AUD1209.43000 RUB
50 AUD3023.57500 RUB
100 AUD6047.15000 RUB
250 AUD15117.87500 RUB
500 AUD30235.75000 RUB
1000 AUD60471.50000 RUB
2000 AUD120943.00000 RUB
5000 AUD302357.50000 RUB
10000 AUD604715.00000 RUB