1 Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs

Convert PLN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 pln
0.45 bgn

1.000 PLN = 0.4503 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Polish zloty to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0.45027 BGN
5 PLN2.25134 BGN
10 PLN4.50268 BGN
20 PLN9.00536 BGN
50 PLN22.51340 BGN
100 PLN45.02680 BGN
250 PLN112.56700 BGN
500 PLN225.13400 BGN
1000 PLN450.26800 BGN
2000 PLN900.53600 BGN
5000 PLN2,251.34000 BGN
10000 PLN4,502.68000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2.22090 PLN
5 BGN11.10450 PLN
10 BGN22.20900 PLN
20 BGN44.41800 PLN
50 BGN111.04500 PLN
100 BGN222.09000 PLN
250 BGN555.22500 PLN
500 BGN1,110.45000 PLN
1000 BGN2,220.90000 PLN
2000 BGN4,441.80000 PLN
5000 BGN11,104.50000 PLN
10000 BGN22,209.00000 PLN