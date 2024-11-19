5,000 Bulgarian levs to Polish zloty

Convert BGN to PLN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = zł2.216 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
BGN to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 BGN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.23102.2310
Low2.20042.1740
Average2.21842.2003
Change0.71%1.28%
1 BGN to PLN stats

The performance of BGN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2310 and a 30 day low of 2.2004. This means the 30 day average was 2.2184. The change for BGN to PLN was 0.71.

The performance of BGN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2310 and a 90 day low of 2.1740. This means the 90 day average was 2.2003. The change for BGN to PLN was 1.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5331.3390.78918.048
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6231.4170.83519.1
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.7910.46610.658
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.914

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2.21585 PLN
5 BGN11.07925 PLN
10 BGN22.15850 PLN
20 BGN44.31700 PLN
50 BGN110.79250 PLN
100 BGN221.58500 PLN
250 BGN553.96250 PLN
500 BGN1,107.92500 PLN
1000 BGN2,215.85000 PLN
2000 BGN4,431.70000 PLN
5000 BGN11,079.25000 PLN
10000 BGN22,158.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0.45130 BGN
5 PLN2.25648 BGN
10 PLN4.51295 BGN
20 PLN9.02590 BGN
50 PLN22.56475 BGN
100 PLN45.12950 BGN
250 PLN112.82375 BGN
500 PLN225.64750 BGN
1000 PLN451.29500 BGN
2000 PLN902.59000 BGN
5000 PLN2,256.47500 BGN
10000 PLN4,512.95000 BGN