250 Omani rials to Bahraini dinars

Convert OMR to BHD at the real exchange rate

250 omr
244.792 bhd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = .د.ب0.9792 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
OMR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97930.9798
Low0.97910.9791
Average0.97920.9793
Change0.01%-0.05%
1 OMR to BHD stats

The performance of OMR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9793 and a 30 day low of 0.9791. This means the 30 day average was 0.9792. The change for OMR to BHD was 0.01.

The performance of OMR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9798 and a 90 day low of 0.9791. This means the 90 day average was 0.9793. The change for OMR to BHD was -0.05.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 OMR0.97917 BHD
5 OMR4.89585 BHD
10 OMR9.79169 BHD
20 OMR19.58338 BHD
50 OMR48.95845 BHD
100 OMR97.91690 BHD
250 OMR244.79225 BHD
500 OMR489.58450 BHD
1000 OMR979.16900 BHD
2000 OMR1,958.33800 BHD
5000 OMR4,895.84500 BHD
10000 OMR9,791.69000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Omani Rial
1 BHD1.02127 OMR
5 BHD5.10635 OMR
10 BHD10.21270 OMR
20 BHD20.42540 OMR
50 BHD51.06350 OMR
100 BHD102.12700 OMR
250 BHD255.31750 OMR
500 BHD510.63500 OMR
1000 BHD1,021.27000 OMR
2000 BHD2,042.54000 OMR
5000 BHD5,106.35000 OMR
10000 BHD10,212.70000 OMR