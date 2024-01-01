100 Bahraini dinars to Omani rials

Convert BHD to OMR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ر.ع.1.021 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
BHD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 BHD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02171.0219
Low1.02091.0207
Average1.02131.0214
Change0.05%-0.01%
1 BHD to OMR stats

The performance of BHD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0217 and a 30 day low of 1.0209. This means the 30 day average was 1.0213. The change for BHD to OMR was 0.05.

The performance of BHD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0219 and a 90 day low of 1.0207. This means the 90 day average was 1.0214. The change for BHD to OMR was -0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Omani Rial
1 BHD1.02148 OMR
5 BHD5.10740 OMR
10 BHD10.21480 OMR
20 BHD20.42960 OMR
50 BHD51.07400 OMR
100 BHD102.14800 OMR
250 BHD255.37000 OMR
500 BHD510.74000 OMR
1000 BHD1,021.48000 OMR
2000 BHD2,042.96000 OMR
5000 BHD5,107.40000 OMR
10000 BHD10,214.80000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 OMR0.97898 BHD
5 OMR4.89488 BHD
10 OMR9.78975 BHD
20 OMR19.57950 BHD
50 OMR48.94875 BHD
100 OMR97.89750 BHD
250 OMR244.74375 BHD
500 OMR489.48750 BHD
1000 OMR978.97500 BHD
2000 OMR1,957.95000 BHD
5000 OMR4,894.87500 BHD
10000 OMR9,789.75000 BHD