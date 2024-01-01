500 Nepalese rupees to Czech korunas

Convert NPR to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 npr
86.63 czk

₨1.000 NPR = Kč0.1733 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17540.1755
Low0.17270.1688
Average0.17410.1729
Change-0.15%-0.33%
1 NPR to CZK stats

The performance of NPR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1754 and a 30 day low of 0.1727. This means the 30 day average was 0.1741. The change for NPR to CZK was -0.15.

The performance of NPR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1755 and a 90 day low of 0.1688. This means the 90 day average was 0.1729. The change for NPR to CZK was -0.33.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NPR0.17327 CZK
5 NPR0.86635 CZK
10 NPR1.73269 CZK
20 NPR3.46538 CZK
50 NPR8.66345 CZK
100 NPR17.32690 CZK
250 NPR43.31725 CZK
500 NPR86.63450 CZK
1000 NPR173.26900 CZK
2000 NPR346.53800 CZK
5000 NPR866.34500 CZK
10000 NPR1,732.69000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nepalese Rupee
1 CZK5.77138 NPR
5 CZK28.85690 NPR
10 CZK57.71380 NPR
20 CZK115.42760 NPR
50 CZK288.56900 NPR
100 CZK577.13800 NPR
250 CZK1,442.84500 NPR
500 CZK2,885.69000 NPR
1000 CZK5,771.38000 NPR
2000 CZK11,542.76000 NPR
5000 CZK28,856.90000 NPR
10000 CZK57,713.80000 NPR