10 thousand Nepalese rupees to Czech korunas
Convert NPR to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 NPR to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1754
|0.1755
|Low
|0.1727
|0.1688
|Average
|0.1741
|0.1729
|Change
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
1 NPR to CZK stats
The performance of NPR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1754 and a 30 day low of 0.1727. This means the 30 day average was 0.1741. The change for NPR to CZK was -0.15.
The performance of NPR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1755 and a 90 day low of 0.1688. This means the 90 day average was 0.1729. The change for NPR to CZK was -0.33.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nepalese Rupee
|1 CZK
|5.77138 NPR
|5 CZK
|28.85690 NPR
|10 CZK
|57.71380 NPR
|20 CZK
|115.42760 NPR
|50 CZK
|288.56900 NPR
|100 CZK
|577.13800 NPR
|250 CZK
|1,442.84500 NPR
|500 CZK
|2,885.69000 NPR
|1000 CZK
|5,771.38000 NPR
|2000 CZK
|11,542.76000 NPR
|5000 CZK
|28,856.90000 NPR
|10000 CZK
|57,713.80000 NPR