2,000 Nepalese rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert NPR to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 npr
26.75 bgn

₨1.000 NPR = лв0.01338 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01350.0137
Low0.01340.0134
Average0.01350.0135
Change-0.98%-1.80%
1 NPR to BGN stats

The performance of NPR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0135 and a 30 day low of 0.0134. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for NPR to BGN was -0.98.

The performance of NPR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0137 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for NPR to BGN was -1.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 NPR0.01338 BGN
5 NPR0.06688 BGN
10 NPR0.13376 BGN
20 NPR0.26751 BGN
50 NPR0.66879 BGN
100 NPR1.33757 BGN
250 NPR3.34393 BGN
500 NPR6.68785 BGN
1000 NPR13.37570 BGN
2000 NPR26.75140 BGN
5000 NPR66.87850 BGN
10000 NPR133.75700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
1 BGN74.76220 NPR
5 BGN373.81100 NPR
10 BGN747.62200 NPR
20 BGN1,495.24400 NPR
50 BGN3,738.11000 NPR
100 BGN7,476.22000 NPR
250 BGN18,690.55000 NPR
500 BGN37,381.10000 NPR
1000 BGN74,762.20000 NPR
2000 BGN149,524.40000 NPR
5000 BGN373,811.00000 NPR
10000 BGN747,622.00000 NPR