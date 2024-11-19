10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees
Convert BGN to NPR at the real exchange rate
BGN to NPR conversion chart
1 BGN = 73.07580 NPR
0
|1 BGN to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|75.1989
|76.8107
|Low
|72.6965
|72.6965
|Average
|74.0380
|75.2851
|Change
|-2.21%
|-4.57%
|View full history
1 BGN to NPR stats
The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.1989 and a 30 day low of 72.6965. This means the 30 day average was 74.0380. The change for BGN to NPR was -2.21.
The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.8107 and a 90 day low of 72.6965. This means the 90 day average was 75.2851. The change for BGN to NPR was -4.57.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
|1 BGN
|73.07580 NPR
|5 BGN
|365.37900 NPR
|10 BGN
|730.75800 NPR
|20 BGN
|1,461.51600 NPR
|50 BGN
|3,653.79000 NPR
|100 BGN
|7,307.58000 NPR
|250 BGN
|18,268.95000 NPR
|500 BGN
|36,537.90000 NPR
|1000 BGN
|73,075.80000 NPR
|2000 BGN
|146,151.60000 NPR
|5000 BGN
|365,379.00000 NPR
|10000 BGN
|730,758.00000 NPR