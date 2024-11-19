2,000 Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

Convert BGN to NPR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₨73.08 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
BGN to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NPR
1 BGN to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.198976.8107
Low72.696572.6965
Average74.038075.2851
Change-2.21%-4.57%
1 BGN to NPR stats

The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.1989 and a 30 day low of 72.6965. This means the 30 day average was 74.0380. The change for BGN to NPR was -2.21.

The performance of BGN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.8107 and a 90 day low of 72.6965. This means the 90 day average was 75.2851. The change for BGN to NPR was -4.57.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nepalese Rupee
1 BGN73.07580 NPR
5 BGN365.37900 NPR
10 BGN730.75800 NPR
20 BGN1,461.51600 NPR
50 BGN3,653.79000 NPR
100 BGN7,307.58000 NPR
250 BGN18,268.95000 NPR
500 BGN36,537.90000 NPR
1000 BGN73,075.80000 NPR
2000 BGN146,151.60000 NPR
5000 BGN365,379.00000 NPR
10000 BGN730,758.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 NPR0.01368 BGN
5 NPR0.06842 BGN
10 NPR0.13684 BGN
20 NPR0.27369 BGN
50 NPR0.68422 BGN
100 NPR1.36844 BGN
250 NPR3.42110 BGN
500 NPR6.84220 BGN
1000 NPR13.68440 BGN
2000 NPR27.36880 BGN
5000 NPR68.42200 BGN
10000 NPR136.84400 BGN