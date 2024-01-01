50 Nepalese rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NPR to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 npr
43.80 bdt

₨1.000 NPR = Tk0.8760 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87960.8816
Low0.87600.8201
Average0.87760.8761
Change-0.29%6.67%
1 NPR to BDT stats

The performance of NPR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8796 and a 30 day low of 0.8760. This means the 30 day average was 0.8776. The change for NPR to BDT was -0.29.

The performance of NPR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8816 and a 90 day low of 0.8201. This means the 90 day average was 0.8761. The change for NPR to BDT was 6.67.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NPR0.87601 BDT
5 NPR4.38003 BDT
10 NPR8.76007 BDT
20 NPR17.52014 BDT
50 NPR43.80035 BDT
100 NPR87.60070 BDT
250 NPR219.00175 BDT
500 NPR438.00350 BDT
1000 NPR876.00700 BDT
2000 NPR1,752.01400 BDT
5000 NPR4,380.03500 BDT
10000 NPR8,760.07000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nepalese Rupee
1 BDT1.14154 NPR
5 BDT5.70770 NPR
10 BDT11.41540 NPR
20 BDT22.83080 NPR
50 BDT57.07700 NPR
100 BDT114.15400 NPR
250 BDT285.38500 NPR
500 BDT570.77000 NPR
1000 BDT1,141.54000 NPR
2000 BDT2,283.08000 NPR
5000 BDT5,707.70000 NPR
10000 BDT11,415.40000 NPR