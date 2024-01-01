1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

Convert BDT to NPR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨1.130 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
BDT to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NPR
1 BDT to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13021.1302
Low1.12531.1187
Average1.12741.1252
Change0.38%0.27%
1 BDT to NPR stats

The performance of BDT to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1302 and a 30 day low of 1.1253. This means the 30 day average was 1.1274. The change for BDT to NPR was 0.38.

The performance of BDT to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1302 and a 90 day low of 1.1187. This means the 90 day average was 1.1252. The change for BDT to NPR was 0.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nepalese Rupee
1 BDT1.13023 NPR
5 BDT5.65115 NPR
10 BDT11.30230 NPR
20 BDT22.60460 NPR
50 BDT56.51150 NPR
100 BDT113.02300 NPR
250 BDT282.55750 NPR
500 BDT565.11500 NPR
1000 BDT1,130.23000 NPR
2000 BDT2,260.46000 NPR
5000 BDT5,651.15000 NPR
10000 BDT11,302.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NPR0.88478 BDT
5 NPR4.42388 BDT
10 NPR8.84775 BDT
20 NPR17.69550 BDT
50 NPR44.23875 BDT
100 NPR88.47750 BDT
250 NPR221.19375 BDT
500 NPR442.38750 BDT
1000 NPR884.77500 BDT
2000 NPR1,769.55000 BDT
5000 NPR4,423.87500 BDT
10000 NPR8,847.75000 BDT