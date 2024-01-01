2,000 Nigerian nairas to Vietnamese dongs
Convert NGN to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NGN to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.6436
|19.0723
|Low
|15.2033
|15.2033
|Average
|15.8968
|16.7742
|Change
|-4.50%
|-13.49%
|View full history
1 NGN to VND stats
The performance of NGN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6436 and a 30 day low of 15.2033. This means the 30 day average was 15.8968. The change for NGN to VND was -4.50.
The performance of NGN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0723 and a 90 day low of 15.2033. This means the 90 day average was 16.7742. The change for NGN to VND was -13.49.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nigerian nairas to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NGN
|15.83840 VND
|5 NGN
|79.19200 VND
|10 NGN
|158.38400 VND
|20 NGN
|316.76800 VND
|50 NGN
|791.92000 VND
|100 NGN
|1,583.84000 VND
|250 NGN
|3,959.60000 VND
|500 NGN
|7,919.20000 VND
|1000 NGN
|15,838.40000 VND
|2000 NGN
|31,676.80000 VND
|5000 NGN
|79,192.00000 VND
|10000 NGN
|158,384.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nigerian Naira
|1000 VND
|63.13750 NGN
|2000 VND
|126.27500 NGN
|5000 VND
|315.68750 NGN
|10000 VND
|631.37500 NGN
|20000 VND
|1,262.75000 NGN
|50000 VND
|3,156.87500 NGN
|100000 VND
|6,313.75000 NGN
|200000 VND
|12,627.50000 NGN
|500000 VND
|31,568.75000 NGN
|1000000 VND
|63,137.50000 NGN
|2000000 VND
|126,275.00000 NGN
|5000000 VND
|315,687.50000 NGN