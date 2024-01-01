5,000 Nigerian nairas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert NGN to VND

5,000 ngn
79,192 vnd

₦1.000 NGN = ₫15.84 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.643619.0723
Low15.203315.2033
Average15.896816.7742
Change-4.50%-13.49%
1 NGN to VND stats

The performance of NGN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6436 and a 30 day low of 15.2033. This means the 30 day average was 15.8968. The change for NGN to VND was -4.50.

The performance of NGN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0723 and a 90 day low of 15.2033. This means the 90 day average was 16.7742. The change for NGN to VND was -13.49.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vietnamese Dong
1 NGN15.83840 VND
5 NGN79.19200 VND
10 NGN158.38400 VND
20 NGN316.76800 VND
50 NGN791.92000 VND
100 NGN1,583.84000 VND
250 NGN3,959.60000 VND
500 NGN7,919.20000 VND
1000 NGN15,838.40000 VND
2000 NGN31,676.80000 VND
5000 NGN79,192.00000 VND
10000 NGN158,384.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nigerian Naira
1000 VND63.13750 NGN
2000 VND126.27500 NGN
5000 VND315.68750 NGN
10000 VND631.37500 NGN
20000 VND1,262.75000 NGN
50000 VND3,156.87500 NGN
100000 VND6,313.75000 NGN
200000 VND12,627.50000 NGN
500000 VND31,568.75000 NGN
1000000 VND63,137.50000 NGN
2000000 VND126,275.00000 NGN
5000000 VND315,687.50000 NGN