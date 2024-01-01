1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Liberian dollars

Convert NGN to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
122.71 lrd

₦1.000 NGN = L$0.1227 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12730.1452
Low0.11770.1177
Average0.12230.1281
Change-3.26%-12.03%
1 NGN to LRD stats

The performance of NGN to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1273 and a 30 day low of 0.1177. This means the 30 day average was 0.1223. The change for NGN to LRD was -3.26.

The performance of NGN to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1452 and a 90 day low of 0.1177. This means the 90 day average was 0.1281. The change for NGN to LRD was -12.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Liberian Dollar
1 NGN0.12271 LRD
5 NGN0.61356 LRD
10 NGN1.22711 LRD
20 NGN2.45422 LRD
50 NGN6.13555 LRD
100 NGN12.27110 LRD
250 NGN30.67775 LRD
500 NGN61.35550 LRD
1000 NGN122.71100 LRD
2000 NGN245.42200 LRD
5000 NGN613.55500 LRD
10000 NGN1,227.11000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 LRD8.14921 NGN
5 LRD40.74605 NGN
10 LRD81.49210 NGN
20 LRD162.98420 NGN
50 LRD407.46050 NGN
100 LRD814.92100 NGN
250 LRD2,037.30250 NGN
500 LRD4,074.60500 NGN
1000 LRD8,149.21000 NGN
2000 LRD16,298.42000 NGN
5000 LRD40,746.05000 NGN
10000 LRD81,492.10000 NGN