10 Nigerian nairas to Lebanese pounds

Convert NGN to LBP at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
562.08 lbp

₦1.000 NGN = ل.ل.56.21 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.600167.0775
Low53.891653.8916
Average56.135659.0798
Change-3.75%-12.99%
1 NGN to LBP stats

The performance of NGN to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.6001 and a 30 day low of 53.8916. This means the 30 day average was 56.1356. The change for NGN to LBP was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.0775 and a 90 day low of 53.8916. This means the 90 day average was 59.0798. The change for NGN to LBP was -12.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Lebanese Pound
1 NGN56.20840 LBP
5 NGN281.04200 LBP
10 NGN562.08400 LBP
20 NGN1,124.16800 LBP
50 NGN2,810.42000 LBP
100 NGN5,620.84000 LBP
250 NGN14,052.10000 LBP
500 NGN28,104.20000 LBP
1000 NGN56,208.40000 LBP
2000 NGN112,416.80000 LBP
5000 NGN281,042.00000 LBP
10000 NGN562,084.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 LBP0.01779 NGN
5 LBP0.08895 NGN
10 LBP0.17791 NGN
20 LBP0.35582 NGN
50 LBP0.88954 NGN
100 LBP1.77909 NGN
250 LBP4.44772 NGN
500 LBP8.89545 NGN
1000 LBP17.79090 NGN
2000 LBP35.58180 NGN
5000 LBP88.95450 NGN
10000 LBP177.90900 NGN