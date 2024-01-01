50 Nigerian nairas to Laotian kips

Convert NGN to LAK at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
696.69 lak

₦1.000 NGN = ₭13.93 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.449116.0940
Low13.360813.3608
Average13.889714.3821
Change-3.23%-9.51%
1 NGN to LAK stats

The performance of NGN to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.4491 and a 30 day low of 13.3608. This means the 30 day average was 13.8897. The change for NGN to LAK was -3.23.

The performance of NGN to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.0940 and a 90 day low of 13.3608. This means the 90 day average was 14.3821. The change for NGN to LAK was -9.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Laotian Kip
1 NGN13.93390 LAK
5 NGN69.66950 LAK
10 NGN139.33900 LAK
20 NGN278.67800 LAK
50 NGN696.69500 LAK
100 NGN1,393.39000 LAK
250 NGN3,483.47500 LAK
500 NGN6,966.95000 LAK
1000 NGN13,933.90000 LAK
2000 NGN27,867.80000 LAK
5000 NGN69,669.50000 LAK
10000 NGN139,339.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Nigerian Naira
1 LAK0.07177 NGN
5 LAK0.35884 NGN
10 LAK0.71767 NGN
20 LAK1.43535 NGN
50 LAK3.58837 NGN
100 LAK7.17674 NGN
250 LAK17.94185 NGN
500 LAK35.88370 NGN
1000 LAK71.76740 NGN
2000 LAK143.53480 NGN
5000 LAK358.83700 NGN
10000 LAK717.67400 NGN