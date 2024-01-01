1 Nigerian naira to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert NGN to KYD at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.00 kyd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.0005150 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to KYD stats

The performance of NGN to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to KYD was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to KYD was -12.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NGN0.00051 KYD
5 NGN0.00257 KYD
10 NGN0.00515 KYD
20 NGN0.01030 KYD
50 NGN0.02575 KYD
100 NGN0.05150 KYD
250 NGN0.12875 KYD
500 NGN0.25749 KYD
1000 NGN0.51498 KYD
2000 NGN1.02996 KYD
5000 NGN2.57491 KYD
10000 NGN5.14982 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 KYD1,941.82000 NGN
5 KYD9,709.10000 NGN
10 KYD19,418.20000 NGN
20 KYD38,836.40000 NGN
50 KYD97,091.00000 NGN
100 KYD194,182.00000 NGN
250 KYD485,455.00000 NGN
500 KYD970,910.00000 NGN
1000 KYD1,941,820.00000 NGN
2000 KYD3,883,640.00000 NGN
5000 KYD9,709,100.00000 NGN
10000 KYD19,418,200.00000 NGN