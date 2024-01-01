1 Nigerian naira to Kyrgystani soms

Convert NGN to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.05 kgs

₦1.000 NGN = Лв0.05301 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05630.0658
Low0.05080.0508
Average0.05340.0573
Change-5.60%-17.15%
1 NGN to KGS stats

The performance of NGN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0563 and a 30 day low of 0.0508. This means the 30 day average was 0.0534. The change for NGN to KGS was -5.60.

The performance of NGN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0658 and a 90 day low of 0.0508. This means the 90 day average was 0.0573. The change for NGN to KGS was -17.15.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kyrgystani Som
1 NGN0.05301 KGS
5 NGN0.26503 KGS
10 NGN0.53005 KGS
20 NGN1.06011 KGS
50 NGN2.65027 KGS
100 NGN5.30054 KGS
250 NGN13.25135 KGS
500 NGN26.50270 KGS
1000 NGN53.00540 KGS
2000 NGN106.01080 KGS
5000 NGN265.02700 KGS
10000 NGN530.05400 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Nigerian Naira
1 KGS18.86600 NGN
5 KGS94.33000 NGN
10 KGS188.66000 NGN
20 KGS377.32000 NGN
50 KGS943.30000 NGN
100 KGS1,886.60000 NGN
250 KGS4,716.50000 NGN
500 KGS9,433.00000 NGN
1000 KGS18,866.00000 NGN
2000 KGS37,732.00000 NGN
5000 KGS94,330.00000 NGN
10000 KGS188,660.00000 NGN