100 Nigerian nairas to Kenyan shillings

Convert NGN to KES at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
8 kes

₦1.000 NGN = Ksh0.08160 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08380.0976
Low0.07760.0776
Average0.08140.0859
Change-2.49%-16.12%
View full history

1 NGN to KES stats

The performance of NGN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0838 and a 30 day low of 0.0776. This means the 30 day average was 0.0814. The change for NGN to KES was -2.49.

The performance of NGN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0976 and a 90 day low of 0.0776. This means the 90 day average was 0.0859. The change for NGN to KES was -16.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kenyan Shilling
1 NGN0.08160 KES
5 NGN0.40801 KES
10 NGN0.81603 KES
20 NGN1.63205 KES
50 NGN4.08013 KES
100 NGN8.16026 KES
250 NGN20.40065 KES
500 NGN40.80130 KES
1000 NGN81.60260 KES
2000 NGN163.20520 KES
5000 NGN408.01300 KES
10000 NGN816.02600 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 KES12.25450 NGN
5 KES61.27250 NGN
10 KES122.54500 NGN
20 KES245.09000 NGN
50 KES612.72500 NGN
100 KES1,225.45000 NGN
250 KES3,063.62500 NGN
500 KES6,127.25000 NGN
1000 KES12,254.50000 NGN
2000 KES24,509.00000 NGN
5000 KES61,272.50000 NGN
10000 KES122,545.00000 NGN