250 Nigerian nairas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NGN to IDR at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
2,543.50 idr

₦1.000 NGN = Rp10.17 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.657712.1830
Low9.79089.7908
Average10.172110.6990
Change-4.21%-11.99%
View full history

1 NGN to IDR stats

The performance of NGN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6577 and a 30 day low of 9.7908. This means the 30 day average was 10.1721. The change for NGN to IDR was -4.21.

The performance of NGN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.1830 and a 90 day low of 9.7908. This means the 90 day average was 10.6990. The change for NGN to IDR was -11.99.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NGN10.17400 IDR
5 NGN50.87000 IDR
10 NGN101.74000 IDR
20 NGN203.48000 IDR
50 NGN508.70000 IDR
100 NGN1,017.40000 IDR
250 NGN2,543.50000 IDR
500 NGN5,087.00000 IDR
1000 NGN10,174.00000 IDR
2000 NGN20,348.00000 IDR
5000 NGN50,870.00000 IDR
10000 NGN101,740.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nigerian Naira
1 IDR0.09829 NGN
5 IDR0.49145 NGN
10 IDR0.98290 NGN
20 IDR1.96579 NGN
50 IDR4.91448 NGN
100 IDR9.82895 NGN
250 IDR24.57238 NGN
500 IDR49.14475 NGN
1000 IDR98.28950 NGN
2000 IDR196.57900 NGN
5000 IDR491.44750 NGN
10000 IDR982.89500 NGN