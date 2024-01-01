10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Gambian dalasis

Convert NGN to GMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
429.51 gmd

₦1.000 NGN = D0.04295 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04440.0510
Low0.04120.0412
Average0.04270.0448
Change-2.84%-12.06%
View full history

1 NGN to GMD stats

The performance of NGN to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0444 and a 30 day low of 0.0412. This means the 30 day average was 0.0427. The change for NGN to GMD was -2.84.

The performance of NGN to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0510 and a 90 day low of 0.0412. This means the 90 day average was 0.0448. The change for NGN to GMD was -12.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Gambian Dalasi
1 NGN0.04295 GMD
5 NGN0.21475 GMD
10 NGN0.42951 GMD
20 NGN0.85901 GMD
50 NGN2.14754 GMD
100 NGN4.29507 GMD
250 NGN10.73768 GMD
500 NGN21.47535 GMD
1000 NGN42.95070 GMD
2000 NGN85.90140 GMD
5000 NGN214.75350 GMD
10000 NGN429.50700 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Nigerian Naira
1 GMD23.28250 NGN
5 GMD116.41250 NGN
10 GMD232.82500 NGN
20 GMD465.65000 NGN
50 GMD1,164.12500 NGN
100 GMD2,328.25000 NGN
250 GMD5,820.62500 NGN
500 GMD11,641.25000 NGN
1000 GMD23,282.50000 NGN
2000 GMD46,565.00000 NGN
5000 GMD116,412.50000 NGN
10000 GMD232,825.00000 NGN