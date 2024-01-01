1 Nigerian naira to Algerian dinars

Convert NGN to DZD at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.08 dzd

₦1.000 NGN = دج0.08434 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08800.1008
Low0.08090.0809
Average0.08420.0887
Change-3.78%-13.02%
1 NGN to DZD stats

The performance of NGN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0880 and a 30 day low of 0.0809. This means the 30 day average was 0.0842. The change for NGN to DZD was -3.78.

The performance of NGN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1008 and a 90 day low of 0.0809. This means the 90 day average was 0.0887. The change for NGN to DZD was -13.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Algerian Dinar
1 NGN0.08434 DZD
5 NGN0.42170 DZD
10 NGN0.84340 DZD
20 NGN1.68679 DZD
50 NGN4.21698 DZD
100 NGN8.43395 DZD
250 NGN21.08488 DZD
500 NGN42.16975 DZD
1000 NGN84.33950 DZD
2000 NGN168.67900 DZD
5000 NGN421.69750 DZD
10000 NGN843.39500 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 DZD11.85680 NGN
5 DZD59.28400 NGN
10 DZD118.56800 NGN
20 DZD237.13600 NGN
50 DZD592.84000 NGN
100 DZD1,185.68000 NGN
250 DZD2,964.20000 NGN
500 DZD5,928.40000 NGN
1000 DZD11,856.80000 NGN
2000 DZD23,713.60000 NGN
5000 DZD59,284.00000 NGN
10000 DZD118,568.00000 NGN