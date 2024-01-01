1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Djiboutian francs

Convert NGN to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
112 djf

₦1.000 NGN = Fdj0.1115 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11630.1332
Low0.10690.1069
Average0.11150.1173
Change-3.81%-12.89%
1 NGN to DJF stats

The performance of NGN to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1163 and a 30 day low of 0.1069. This means the 30 day average was 0.1115. The change for NGN to DJF was -3.81.

The performance of NGN to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1332 and a 90 day low of 0.1069. This means the 90 day average was 0.1173. The change for NGN to DJF was -12.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Djiboutian Franc
1 NGN0.11153 DJF
5 NGN0.55763 DJF
10 NGN1.11526 DJF
20 NGN2.23052 DJF
50 NGN5.57630 DJF
100 NGN11.15260 DJF
250 NGN27.88150 DJF
500 NGN55.76300 DJF
1000 NGN111.52600 DJF
2000 NGN223.05200 DJF
5000 NGN557.63000 DJF
10000 NGN1,115.26000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 DJF8.96656 NGN
5 DJF44.83280 NGN
10 DJF89.66560 NGN
20 DJF179.33120 NGN
50 DJF448.32800 NGN
100 DJF896.65600 NGN
250 DJF2,241.64000 NGN
500 DJF4,483.28000 NGN
1000 DJF8,966.56000 NGN
2000 DJF17,933.12000 NGN
5000 DJF44,832.80000 NGN
10000 DJF89,665.60000 NGN