1 Nigerian naira to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert NGN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.00 bam

₦1.000 NGN = KM0.001126 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0014
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0012
Change-4.38%-14.09%
1 NGN to BAM stats

The performance of NGN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for NGN to BAM was -4.38.

The performance of NGN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for NGN to BAM was -14.09.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 NGN0.00113 BAM
5 NGN0.00563 BAM
10 NGN0.01126 BAM
20 NGN0.02252 BAM
50 NGN0.05629 BAM
100 NGN0.11258 BAM
250 NGN0.28144 BAM
500 NGN0.56289 BAM
1000 NGN1.12577 BAM
2000 NGN2.25154 BAM
5000 NGN5.62885 BAM
10000 NGN11.25770 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Nigerian Naira
1 BAM888.28200 NGN
5 BAM4,441.41000 NGN
10 BAM8,882.82000 NGN
20 BAM17,765.64000 NGN
50 BAM44,414.10000 NGN
100 BAM88,828.20000 NGN
250 BAM222,070.50000 NGN
500 BAM444,141.00000 NGN
1000 BAM888,282.00000 NGN
2000 BAM1,776,564.00000 NGN
5000 BAM4,441,410.00000 NGN
10000 BAM8,882,820.00000 NGN