20 Nigerian nairas to Armenian drams

Convert NGN to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
4.88 amd

₦1.000 NGN = ֏0.2438 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25380.2906
Low0.23350.2335
Average0.24320.2560
Change-3.48%-12.75%
View full history

1 NGN to AMD stats

The performance of NGN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2538 and a 30 day low of 0.2335. This means the 30 day average was 0.2432. The change for NGN to AMD was -3.48.

The performance of NGN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2906 and a 90 day low of 0.2335. This means the 90 day average was 0.2560. The change for NGN to AMD was -12.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.24383 AMD
5 NGN1.21917 AMD
10 NGN2.43833 AMD
20 NGN4.87666 AMD
50 NGN12.19165 AMD
100 NGN24.38330 AMD
250 NGN60.95825 AMD
500 NGN121.91650 AMD
1000 NGN243.83300 AMD
2000 NGN487.66600 AMD
5000 NGN1,219.16500 AMD
10000 NGN2,438.33000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD4.10117 NGN
5 AMD20.50585 NGN
10 AMD41.01170 NGN
20 AMD82.02340 NGN
50 AMD205.05850 NGN
100 AMD410.11700 NGN
250 AMD1,025.29250 NGN
500 AMD2,050.58500 NGN
1000 AMD4,101.17000 NGN
2000 AMD8,202.34000 NGN
5000 AMD20,505.85000 NGN
10000 AMD41,011.70000 NGN