5 Armenian drams to Nigerian nairas

Convert AMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 amd
9.86 ngn

1.00000 AMD = 1.97183 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42 UTC
AMD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nigerian Naira
1 AMD1.97183 NGN
5 AMD9.85915 NGN
10 AMD19.71830 NGN
20 AMD39.43660 NGN
50 AMD98.59150 NGN
100 AMD197.18300 NGN
250 AMD492.95750 NGN
500 AMD985.91500 NGN
1000 AMD1971.83000 NGN
2000 AMD3943.66000 NGN
5000 AMD9859.15000 NGN
10000 AMD19718.30000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Armenian Dram
1 NGN0.50714 AMD
5 NGN2.53572 AMD
10 NGN5.07143 AMD
20 NGN10.14286 AMD
50 NGN25.35715 AMD
100 NGN50.71430 AMD
250 NGN126.78575 AMD
500 NGN253.57150 AMD
1000 NGN507.14300 AMD
2000 NGN1014.28600 AMD
5000 NGN2535.71500 AMD
10000 NGN5071.43000 AMD