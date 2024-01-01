Namibian dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert NAD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
114,916 mmk

$1.000 NAD = K114.9 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High117.0260117.2540
Low113.9960110.8830
Average115.4003114.6651
Change-0.61%0.98%
1 NAD to MMK stats

The performance of NAD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 117.0260 and a 30 day low of 113.9960. This means the 30 day average was 115.4003. The change for NAD to MMK was -0.61.

The performance of NAD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 117.2540 and a 90 day low of 110.8830. This means the 90 day average was 114.6651. The change for NAD to MMK was 0.98.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 NAD114.91600 MMK
5 NAD574.58000 MMK
10 NAD1,149.16000 MMK
20 NAD2,298.32000 MMK
50 NAD5,745.80000 MMK
100 NAD11,491.60000 MMK
250 NAD28,729.00000 MMK
500 NAD57,458.00000 MMK
1000 NAD114,916.00000 MMK
2000 NAD229,832.00000 MMK
5000 NAD574,580.00000 MMK
10000 NAD1,149,160.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Namibian Dollar
1 MMK0.00870 NAD
5 MMK0.04351 NAD
10 MMK0.08702 NAD
20 MMK0.17404 NAD
50 MMK0.43510 NAD
100 MMK0.87020 NAD
250 MMK2.17549 NAD
500 MMK4.35099 NAD
1000 MMK8.70198 NAD
2000 MMK17.40396 NAD
5000 MMK43.50990 NAD
10000 MMK87.01980 NAD