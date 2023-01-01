1 Namibian dollar to Egyptian pounds

Convert NAD to EGP

1 nad
1.60 egp

1.00000 NAD = 1.60124 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39 UTC
NAD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865851.050787.44621.440041.661190.964318.931
1GBP1.1549311.21345100.9911.663091.91851.113721.8633
1USD0.951750.824097183.22661.370551.581030.917818.0175
1INR0.01143560.009901840.012015410.01646770.01899670.01102770.216487

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 NAD1.60124 EGP
5 NAD8.00620 EGP
10 NAD16.01240 EGP
20 NAD32.02480 EGP
50 NAD80.06200 EGP
100 NAD160.12400 EGP
250 NAD400.31000 EGP
500 NAD800.62000 EGP
1000 NAD1601.24000 EGP
2000 NAD3202.48000 EGP
5000 NAD8006.20000 EGP
10000 NAD16012.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Namibian Dollar
1 EGP0.62452 NAD
5 EGP3.12258 NAD
10 EGP6.24515 NAD
20 EGP12.49030 NAD
50 EGP31.22575 NAD
100 EGP62.45150 NAD
250 EGP156.12875 NAD
500 EGP312.25750 NAD
1000 EGP624.51500 NAD
2000 EGP1249.03000 NAD
5000 EGP3122.57500 NAD
10000 EGP6245.15000 NAD