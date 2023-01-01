1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Singapore dollars

Convert MZN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
21.50 sgd

1.00000 MZN = 0.02150 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56 UTC
MZN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Singapore Dollar
1 MZN0.02150 SGD
5 MZN0.10751 SGD
10 MZN0.21502 SGD
20 MZN0.43004 SGD
50 MZN1.07510 SGD
100 MZN2.15019 SGD
250 MZN5.37547 SGD
500 MZN10.75095 SGD
1000 MZN21.50190 SGD
2000 MZN43.00380 SGD
5000 MZN107.50950 SGD
10000 MZN215.01900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 SGD46.50760 MZN
5 SGD232.53800 MZN
10 SGD465.07600 MZN
20 SGD930.15200 MZN
50 SGD2325.38000 MZN
100 SGD4650.76000 MZN
250 SGD11626.90000 MZN
500 SGD23253.80000 MZN
1000 SGD46507.60000 MZN
2000 SGD93015.20000 MZN
5000 SGD232538.00000 MZN
10000 SGD465076.00000 MZN