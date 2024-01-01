5,000 Singapore dollars to Mozambican meticals

Convert SGD to MZN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = MT47.42 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
SGD to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MZN
1 SGD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.568749.8836
Low47.417847.4178
Average48.000348.7300
Change-2.24%-3.36%
1 SGD to MZN stats

The performance of SGD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.5687 and a 30 day low of 47.4178. This means the 30 day average was 48.0003. The change for SGD to MZN was -2.24.

The performance of SGD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.8836 and a 90 day low of 47.4178. This means the 90 day average was 48.7300. The change for SGD to MZN was -3.36.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.57.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,750.711.6160.83388.8817.6174.695
1 AUD0.65110,364.80.61910.51554.9974.7132.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 SGD47.41780 MZN
5 SGD237.08900 MZN
10 SGD474.17800 MZN
20 SGD948.35600 MZN
50 SGD2,370.89000 MZN
100 SGD4,741.78000 MZN
250 SGD11,854.45000 MZN
500 SGD23,708.90000 MZN
1000 SGD47,417.80000 MZN
2000 SGD94,835.60000 MZN
5000 SGD237,089.00000 MZN
10000 SGD474,178.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Singapore Dollar
1 MZN0.02109 SGD
5 MZN0.10545 SGD
10 MZN0.21089 SGD
20 MZN0.42178 SGD
50 MZN1.05446 SGD
100 MZN2.10891 SGD
250 MZN5.27228 SGD
500 MZN10.54455 SGD
1000 MZN21.08910 SGD
2000 MZN42.17820 SGD
5000 MZN105.44550 SGD
10000 MZN210.89100 SGD