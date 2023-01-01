10 Mozambican meticals to Lebanese pounds

Convert MZN to LBP at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
2355.06 lbp

1.00000 MZN = 235.50600 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.050987.45991.440471.662290.964618.9805
1GBP1.154611.21345100.9881.663281.919411.1137321.9164
1USD0.951550.824097183.22381.37071.581780.917918.0612
1INR0.01143380.009902170.012015810.016470.01900630.01102930.21702

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Lebanese Pound
1 MZN235.50600 LBP
5 MZN1177.53000 LBP
10 MZN2355.06000 LBP
20 MZN4710.12000 LBP
50 MZN11775.30000 LBP
100 MZN23550.60000 LBP
250 MZN58876.50000 LBP
500 MZN117753.00000 LBP
1000 MZN235506.00000 LBP
2000 MZN471012.00000 LBP
5000 MZN1177530.00000 LBP
10000 MZN2355060.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 LBP0.00425 MZN
5 LBP0.02123 MZN
10 LBP0.04246 MZN
20 LBP0.08492 MZN
50 LBP0.21231 MZN
100 LBP0.42462 MZN
250 LBP1.06154 MZN
500 LBP2.12308 MZN
1000 LBP4.24617 MZN
2000 LBP8.49234 MZN
5000 LBP21.23085 MZN
10000 LBP42.46170 MZN