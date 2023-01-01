5 Mexican pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MXN to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
30.11 cve

1.00000 MXN = 6.02144 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05787.88961.435621.64860.967918.3948
1GBP1.1532711.21905101.3641.655711.901351.1162521.2149
1USD0.94610.820311183.151.35821.55970.915717.4028
1INR0.01137790.009865430.012026510.01633430.01875760.01101260.209294

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MXN6.02144 CVE
5 MXN30.10720 CVE
10 MXN60.21440 CVE
20 MXN120.42880 CVE
50 MXN301.07200 CVE
100 MXN602.14400 CVE
250 MXN1505.36000 CVE
500 MXN3010.72000 CVE
1000 MXN6021.44000 CVE
2000 MXN12042.88000 CVE
5000 MXN30107.20000 CVE
10000 MXN60214.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mexican Peso
1 CVE0.16607 MXN
5 CVE0.83037 MXN
10 CVE1.66073 MXN
20 CVE3.32146 MXN
50 CVE8.30365 MXN
100 CVE16.60730 MXN
250 CVE41.51825 MXN
500 CVE83.03650 MXN
1000 CVE166.07300 MXN
2000 CVE332.14600 MXN
5000 CVE830.36500 MXN
10000 CVE1660.73000 MXN