1 Mexican peso to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MXN to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
6.02 cve

1.00000 MXN = 6.02217 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:0 UTC
MXN to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05787.88961.435561.648470.9678518.3925
1GBP1.1532711.21905101.3641.655651.90121.1161921.2123
1USD0.94610.820311183.151.358151.559580.9156517.4007
1INR0.01137790.009865430.012026510.01633370.01875620.0110120.209269

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MXN6.02217 CVE
5 MXN30.11085 CVE
10 MXN60.22170 CVE
20 MXN120.44340 CVE
50 MXN301.10850 CVE
100 MXN602.21700 CVE
250 MXN1505.54250 CVE
500 MXN3011.08500 CVE
1000 MXN6022.17000 CVE
2000 MXN12044.34000 CVE
5000 MXN30110.85000 CVE
10000 MXN60221.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mexican Peso
1 CVE0.16605 MXN
5 CVE0.83027 MXN
10 CVE1.66053 MXN
20 CVE3.32106 MXN
50 CVE8.30265 MXN
100 CVE16.60530 MXN
250 CVE41.51325 MXN
500 CVE83.02650 MXN
1000 CVE166.05300 MXN
2000 CVE332.10600 MXN
5000 CVE830.26500 MXN
10000 CVE1660.53000 MXN