1 Mexican peso to Brunei dollars

Convert MXN to BND at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.08 bnd

1.00000 MXN = 0.07865 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:43 UTC
MXN to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07865 BND
5 MXN0.39326 BND
10 MXN0.78652 BND
20 MXN1.57305 BND
50 MXN3.93261 BND
100 MXN7.86523 BND
250 MXN19.66307 BND
500 MXN39.32615 BND
1000 MXN78.65230 BND
2000 MXN157.30460 BND
5000 MXN393.26150 BND
10000 MXN786.52300 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND12.71420 MXN
5 BND63.57100 MXN
10 BND127.14200 MXN
20 BND254.28400 MXN
50 BND635.71000 MXN
100 BND1271.42000 MXN
250 BND3178.55000 MXN
500 BND6357.10000 MXN
1000 BND12714.20000 MXN
2000 BND25428.40000 MXN
5000 BND63571.00000 MXN
10000 BND127142.00000 MXN