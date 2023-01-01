5 Mexican pesos to Brunei dollars

1.00000 MXN = 0.07865 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:44 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BND
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07865 BND
5 MXN0.39323 BND
10 MXN0.78647 BND
20 MXN1.57294 BND
50 MXN3.93235 BND
100 MXN7.86469 BND
250 MXN19.66173 BND
500 MXN39.32345 BND
1000 MXN78.64690 BND
2000 MXN157.29380 BND
5000 MXN393.23450 BND
10000 MXN786.46900 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND12.71510 MXN
5 BND63.57550 MXN
10 BND127.15100 MXN
20 BND254.30200 MXN
50 BND635.75500 MXN
100 BND1271.51000 MXN
250 BND3178.77500 MXN
500 BND6357.55000 MXN
1000 BND12715.10000 MXN
2000 BND25430.20000 MXN
5000 BND63575.50000 MXN
10000 BND127151.00000 MXN