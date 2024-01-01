1 thousand Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert BND to MXN at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Mex$15.04 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
BND to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 BND to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.384415.4080
Low14.994614.6875
Average15.177315.0851
Change-0.85%1.02%
1 BND to MXN stats

The performance of BND to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3844 and a 30 day low of 14.9946. This means the 30 day average was 15.1773. The change for BND to MXN was -0.85.

The performance of BND to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4080 and a 90 day low of 14.6875. This means the 90 day average was 15.0851. The change for BND to MXN was 1.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.051.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1341.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9310.9591.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6740.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND15.03730 MXN
5 BND75.18650 MXN
10 BND150.37300 MXN
20 BND300.74600 MXN
50 BND751.86500 MXN
100 BND1,503.73000 MXN
250 BND3,759.32500 MXN
500 BND7,518.65000 MXN
1000 BND15,037.30000 MXN
2000 BND30,074.60000 MXN
5000 BND75,186.50000 MXN
10000 BND150,373.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.06650 BND
5 MXN0.33251 BND
10 MXN0.66501 BND
20 MXN1.33002 BND
50 MXN3.32506 BND
100 MXN6.65012 BND
250 MXN16.62530 BND
500 MXN33.25060 BND
1000 MXN66.50120 BND
2000 MXN133.00240 BND
5000 MXN332.50600 BND
10000 MXN665.01200 BND