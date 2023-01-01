10 Mauritian rupees to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert MUR to ANG at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.40 ang

1.00000 MUR = 0.04045 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 ANG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047487.15231.43531.659380.964818.874
1GBP1.1535411.2082100.5321.655661.914131.1129321.7716
1USD0.954750.827678183.20821.370351.584280.921318.0199
1INR0.01147420.009947070.01201810.01646890.019040.01107220.216564

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MUR0.04045 ANG
5 MUR0.20227 ANG
10 MUR0.40454 ANG
20 MUR0.80909 ANG
50 MUR2.02272 ANG
100 MUR4.04545 ANG
250 MUR10.11362 ANG
500 MUR20.22725 ANG
1000 MUR40.45450 ANG
2000 MUR80.90900 ANG
5000 MUR202.27250 ANG
10000 MUR404.54500 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Mauritian Rupee
1 ANG24.71910 MUR
5 ANG123.59550 MUR
10 ANG247.19100 MUR
20 ANG494.38200 MUR
50 ANG1235.95500 MUR
100 ANG2471.91000 MUR
250 ANG6179.77500 MUR
500 ANG12359.55000 MUR
1000 ANG24719.10000 MUR
2000 ANG49438.20000 MUR
5000 ANG123595.50000 MUR
10000 ANG247191.00000 MUR