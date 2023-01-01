1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Samoan talas

Convert MRU to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
72.42 wst

1.00000 MRU = 0.07242 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:36 UTC
MRU to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 WST
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Samoan Tala
1 MRU0.07242 WST
5 MRU0.36209 WST
10 MRU0.72418 WST
20 MRU1.44837 WST
50 MRU3.62092 WST
100 MRU7.24184 WST
250 MRU18.10460 WST
500 MRU36.20920 WST
1000 MRU72.41840 WST
2000 MRU144.83680 WST
5000 MRU362.09200 WST
10000 MRU724.18400 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 WST13.80860 MRU
5 WST69.04300 MRU
10 WST138.08600 MRU
20 WST276.17200 MRU
50 WST690.43000 MRU
100 WST1380.86000 MRU
250 WST3452.15000 MRU
500 WST6904.30000 MRU
1000 WST13808.60000 MRU
2000 WST27617.20000 MRU
5000 WST69043.00000 MRU
10000 WST138086.00000 MRU