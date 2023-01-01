5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Lebanese pounds
Convert MRU to LBP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Lebanese pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Lebanese Pound
|1 MRU
|391.40600 LBP
|5 MRU
|1957.03000 LBP
|10 MRU
|3914.06000 LBP
|20 MRU
|7828.12000 LBP
|50 MRU
|19570.30000 LBP
|100 MRU
|39140.60000 LBP
|250 MRU
|97851.50000 LBP
|500 MRU
|195703.00000 LBP
|1000 MRU
|391406.00000 LBP
|2000 MRU
|782812.00000 LBP
|5000 MRU
|1957030.00000 LBP
|10000 MRU
|3914060.00000 LBP